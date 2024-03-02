As Gautam Gambhir quit active politics, AAP said BJP was denying him a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, announced his decision to quit active politics, rival Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took an indirect jibe at the leader, saying the saffron party “makes anyone its candidate, without considering their eligibility or commitment to work for the people". The AAP also said that Gautam Gambhir's request to BJP leadership to relieve him of his political duties “revealed" that the saffron party was not fielding him in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gautam Gambhir has requested BJP President JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments. In a tweet on X, Gautam Gambhir said, “I have requested Hon'ble party president JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!"

The move came as the political circles are abuzz with rumours on Gautam Gambhir's possible replacement from the constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking advantage of the opportunity, AAP minister Atishi alleged that Gautam Gambhir did nothing in his East Delhi constituency during his five-year term. Other BJP MPs also remained unavailable in their constituencies, she charged.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, “It has become a trend and the BJP makes anyone its candidate, without considering their eligibility or commitment to work for the people. No elected representative of the BJP -- MP, MLA or councillor -- is visible in their constituency."

BJP CANDIDATES IN EAST DELHI The BJP is yet to announce their candidates in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. However, the BJP circles are abuzz that the current MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, will not be named as a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the probables who would be fielded from the East Delhi seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 include BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, general secretary Harsh Malhotra and treasurer Vishnu Mittal.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jayant Sinha has also requested JP Nadda to relieve him from direct electoral duties, joining the list of party leaders not contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

