Gaza cease-fire talks come down to the wire in Cairo
Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 May 2024, 05:55 PM IST
SummaryHamas and Qatari delegations arrived in Egypt, joining CIA Director William Burns, in an effort to clinch a deal and head off an Israeli offensive into Rafah.
DUBAI—Negotiators were converging on Cairo in a high-stakes effort to clinch a cease-fire deal in Gaza and head off an Israeli offensive into Hamas’s final stronghold of Rafah.
