Gaza cease-fire talks come down to the wire in Cairo

The latest proposal is for a staged reduction of tensions accompanied by swaps of hostages held in Gaza with Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The initial phase calls for up to 40 days of calm during which Hamas would release up to 33 Israeli hostages, and the parties have the possibility of negotiating a long-term cease-fire. The following phase would include at least a six-week cease-fire, during which Israel and Hamas would negotiate for the release of more hostages and an extended pause in fighting that could last up to a year.