Gaza cease-fire talks put Iran attack on hold
Lara Seligman , Alexander Ward , Alan Cullison , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Aug 2024, 03:01 PM IST
SummaryU.S. officials think Tehran is exercising restraint amid negotiations, but a breakthrough continues to appear elusive.
As negotiations to halt more than 10 months of fighting in Gaza drag out with no clear breakthrough in sight, U.S. officials see a silver lining: Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah have for now held off on what many feared would be a major retaliatory attack against Israel.
