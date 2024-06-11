Gaza chief’s brutal calculation: Civilian bloodshed will help Hamas
Summer Said , Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 11 Jun 2024, 06:02 PM IST
SummaryYahya Sinwar’s correspondence with compatriots and mediators shows he is confident that Hamas can outlast Israel.
For months, Yahya Sinwar has resisted pressure to cut a ceasefire-and-hostages deal with Israel. Behind his decision, messages the Hamas military leader in Gaza has sent to mediators show, is a calculation that more fighting—and more Palestinian civilian deaths—work to his advantage.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less