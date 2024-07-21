Gaza could become “Mogadishu on the Med”

Many of the platitudes about Gaza are bunk. It is common to say that the Palestinian Authority (pa) in the West Bank could become Gaza’s governing body. Our interview with Mohammad Mustafa, the pa’s prime minister, shows it has plans to administer and provide security for the exclave. Yet the pa’s finances are shot, partly because Israel is withholding tax revenues owed to it, and any PA security force would be unwilling to confront Hamas. Similarly, it is often said that Arab governments could step in. The Gulf states are willing to provide cash, and Jordan could train security forces. But they are unlikely to put boots on the ground, for obvious reasons: an Arab force could face a guerrilla war with Hamas and would be viewed by most Arabs as being complicit with Israel.