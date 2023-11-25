Gaza Diplomacy Cements Qatar’s Global Mediator Role
Stephen Kalin ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 25 Nov 2023, 12:49 PM IST
SummaryThe Persian Gulf state’s ties to militants and pariah states are part of strategy to stay secure and relevant.
DOHA, Qatar—Qatar’s diplomacy in the Gaza war, including help in arranging a temporary cease-fire and hostage-release deal that took effect Friday, cements the ultrarich Muslim nation as Washington’s preferred interlocutor with extremist groups and pariah states—in the Middle East and increasingly around the world.
