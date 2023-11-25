Gaza Diplomacy Cements Qatar’s Global Mediator Role

Qatar’s strategy put the Gulf state at especially high risk when Arab neighbors severed diplomatic and economic ties in 2017, with a green light from the Trump administration, and considered launching a ground invasion. Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others had grown frustrated with Qatar’s independent foreign policy, including critical coverage by Al Jazeera television, which is based in Doha, and support for Muslim Brotherhood affiliates and revolutionary movements during the Arab Spring uprisings that toppled longtime dictators across the region. The diplomatic rift and economic boycott ended after three years without extracting any meaningful concessions. Shaken but defiant, Qatar instead doubled down on efforts to mediate some of the world’s thorniest conflicts and cast itself as a neutral arbiter.