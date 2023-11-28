Gaza Is Falling Into ‘Absolute Chaos,’ Aid Groups Say
Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 28 Nov 2023, 01:00 PM IST
SummaryHumanitarian groups and civilians say the aid convoys that entered during the cease-fire aren’t nearly enough to address the needs of the strip’s two million people.
A shaky cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has allowed a surge of aid to reach Palestinians in Gaza, but humanitarian groups and civilians in the enclave say the convoys aren’t nearly enough to address the needs of the strip’s two million people.
