Gaza War Forces a Reckoning for Delicate Egypt-Israel Relations

Egypt was the first Arab country to recognize Israel in 1979 after an embarrassing military defeat. Ties have rarely been cordial. Civilians seldom encounter each other away from Red Sea beach resorts, while Egyptian leaders frequently make a point of showing their support for a separate Palestinian state.

Now the relationship between the two countries—among the most important pivot points in the Middle East—is moving from tetchy to breaking point as Egypt warns Israel against pushing large numbers of Palestinians out of Gaza and into the Sinai Peninsula as it pursues its war against Hamas. A slump in Suez Canal traffic is worsening the situation.

Egypt raised the prospect of a Palestinian influx several times, as Israeli and Egyptians officials worked to contain the tensions rippling out from Hamas’s lethal attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Egyptian officials and others familiar with the situation say that relations between the two countries are at their lowest point in at least two decades, when the Palestinian uprising of the early 2000s also threatened to bring a wave of refugees to Egypt, including Islamist leaders whom the Egyptians view with deep suspicion.

The relationship is now pressured further by Houthi rebels in Yemen who are targeting shipping in the Red Sea destined for the Suez Canal in a show of support for Palestinians. That prompted a wave of counterstrikes from the U.S. and its allies. Global shippers are avoiding the area.

Egypt has lost around 40% of its Suez Canal transit revenue this year compared with the same period last year, while ship transit traffic declined around 30%, according to the Suez Canal Authority. If the crisis continues, the economically struggling country stands to lose billions of dollars.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi haven’t spoken in recent weeks. Sisi has turned down several calls from the Israeli leader, according to Egyptian officials.

“The so-called cold peace has further cooled both on the governmental and civilian levels," said Ofir Winter, a senior researcher at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies.

The deepening chill could have far-reaching consequences.

Despite the difficult political relationship between the two, Egypt is an important security partner for Israel. It helped broker a deal in November that freed hostages seized from Israel in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a cease-fire in the conflict.

The two governments had also drawn closer under Sisi, a former military chief who came to power following a 2013 military coup, as the two sides worked together against common enemies. Israel agreed to allow Egypt to move additional troops into northern Sinai to battle Islamic State militants, bending the rules of a 1970s-era peace treaty that limited the number of troops allowed near the border.

The Gaza war has tested the relationship unlike any crisis in years. Egypt’s decision not to issue an official condemnation of the Oct. 7 attack rankled Israeli officials. Warning signs began early, when Israeli shelling hit the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, wounding Egyptian security officials.

Israel has also pushed Egypt in recent weeks to accept an Israeli military presence along the Gaza-Egypt border and to allow Israeli personnel to conduct patrols in Egyptian territory to clamp down on what it says is Hamas weapons smuggling. Egypt rejected the proposal as a violation of its sovereignty.

Israel has also accused Egypt of allowing Hamas to smuggle weapons through Gaza’s border with Egypt. “Egypt has not done a good job of checking what’s flowing into Gaza," said a senior Israeli military official. Egyptian officials reject the accusation.

The war has hurt the fragile economic and civilian ties. Direct flights between Cairo and Tel Aviv stopped. Israeli tourism in Egypt has all but halted. Meetings of an eastern Mediterranean natural-gas organization, a cornerstone of what had been warming economic ties, was also put on ice.

“Since the war started in Gaza, it doesn’t look good. It looks like there is a lack of trust," said Mohamed Anwar Sadat, a former member of the Egyptian Parliament and the nephew of the Egyptian president who was assassinated after signing the peace treaty with Israel.

Egypt is particularly sensitive to suggestions that Palestinians should seek refuge across its border. During the first week of the war, Cairo responded sharply when an Israeli military spokesman encouraged Palestinians to leave Gaza through the border with Egypt to shelter there.

Egypt argues that Israel should be responsible for the fate of a civilian population in a territory it occupies. Egypt is also concerned that Hamas and other militants would enter along with civilian refugees, creating a security risk in a country long suspicious of Islamist movements.

Still, Netanyahu has continued to pressure Egypt to accept large numbers of Palestinian refugees, according to Egyptian officials. Sisi and Egypt’s ruling generals were alarmed by talk by politicians and in Israeli media in November that Gaza’s population should be forcibly moved to Egypt, Egyptian officials said. Egyptian military intelligence found no evidence of a plan to expel the Palestinians, but the statements convinced Egypt’s government that there was such a secret Israeli program, according to Egyptian officials. Israel’s government didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Egypt said any attempt to transfer millions of displaced Palestinians would “rupture" relations between the two countries, the Egyptian officials said, a first warning of the sort.

Egyptian officials repeated their warnings as the number of Palestinians swelled near the border with Egypt late last year. They told the U.S. that their relationship with Israel would suffer if Palestinians were pushed into the Sinai Peninsula, and that security risks for both sides would worsen if Hamas fighters joined them.

In recent weeks, Israel has pushed Egypt to accept a military operation to secure control of Egypt’s border with Gaza as it accused Cairo of failing to prevent Hamas from smuggling arms into Gaza.

Egypt rebutted the accusation. “It must be strictly emphasized that any Israeli move in this direction will lead to a serious threat to Egyptian-Israeli relations," said Diaa Rashwan, the chairman of Egypt’s State Information Service.

Meanwhile, the Israeli legal team at the International Court of Justice, where it is defending the country against a genocide charge, argued that Cairo is to blame for failures in delivering humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt’s side of the Rafah crossing.

Top Egyptian intelligence and security officials called a meeting the same day to discuss pulling the Egyptian ambassador from Tel Aviv in response to the comments.

After almost five hours of discussions, they decided it was best to instead issue a statement denying the claims, leading some who are familiar with the thinking of both sides to conclude there is still scope for calmer heads to prevail.

“You’re in the middle of the war and tensions are natural," said Daniel Kurtzer, a former U.S. ambassador to both Egypt and Israel. “They are in a bear hug. Now. They need each other."

Write to Jared Malsin at jared.malsin@wsj.com and Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com