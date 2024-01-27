Gaza War Forces a Reckoning for Delicate Egypt-Israel Relations

Egypt raised the prospect of a Palestinian influx several times, as Israeli and Egyptians officials worked to contain the tensions rippling out from Hamas’s lethal attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Egyptian officials and others familiar with the situation say that relations between the two countries are at their lowest point in at least two decades, when the Palestinian uprising of the early 2000s also threatened to bring a wave of refugees to Egypt, including Islamist leaders whom the Egyptians view with deep suspicion.