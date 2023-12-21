Gazans are starting to blame Hamas for wartime suffering
Margherita Stancati , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Dec 2023, 11:25 AM IST
SummaryCriticism of the militant group is spreading, with more Gazans holding militants responsible for provoking Israel’s wrath and failing to shield the population from a humanitarian crisis
When news of the Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel by Hamas militants reached Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, many took to the streets in celebration, distributing sweets and cheering fighters as they paraded hostages through the enclave.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less