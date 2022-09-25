Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign, Sachin Pilot reach CM's residence

Earlier, the Gehlot MLAs met under the leadership of Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal in what is seen as a message to the high command to pick a Gehlot loyalist as his successor. Gehlot is expected to quit as the chief minister of Rajasthan if he wins the election to the post of the Congress national president, as the party has a 'one-man one-post' policy. Sources claimed there were around 80 MLAs, including Independents, in the group.