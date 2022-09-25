Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign, Sachin Pilot reach CM's residence

The sources also said that some Rajasthan Congress MLAs loyal to CM Ashok Gehlot headed to Speaker C P Joshi's home to submit their resignation. This comes after the possibility of senior party leader Sachin Pilot being made the next chief minister.
High drama unfolded in Rajasthan Sunday evening as a group of Congress MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot headed to the assembly speaker's residence to submit their resignation ahead of a legislature party meeting which was likely to pick his successor.
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ajay Maken, and Sachin Pilot arrive at the residence of CM Ashok Gehlot ahead of the CLP meeting, news agency PTI has reported citing Sources.
Amid the talk of a leadership transition following Gehlot’s declaration that he will run for party president, the Congress has summoned a meeting of the CLP in Rajasthan for today at CM’s residence in Jaipur.
Earlier, the Gehlot MLAs met under the leadership of Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal in what is seen as a message to the high command to pick a Gehlot loyalist as his successor. Gehlot is expected to quit as the chief minister of Rajasthan if he wins the election to the post of the Congress national president, as the party has a 'one-man one-post' policy. Sources claimed there were around 80 MLAs, including Independents, in the group.
State minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters, “All the MLAs are angry & are resigning. We are going to the speaker for that. MLAs are upset that how can CM Ashok Gehlot take a decision without consulting them. CM Gehlot should pay heed to the suggestions of MLAs. We have 92 MLAs with us.
Some participants said Gehlot's successor should be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the political crisis in 2020 and not someone who was involved in toppling it, a veiled reference to Pilot.
Earlier, Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads for the chief minister's post soon after the Congress won the Assembly elections in December 2018. The high command then chose Gehlot as the chief minister for the third time while Pilot was made his deputy.