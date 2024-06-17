Gen Z Palestinians see door slamming shut on coexistence with Israel
Omar Abdel-Baqui , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 17 Jun 2024, 06:02 PM IST
SummaryYoung Palestinians, scarred by conflict, say they are losing faith in prospects for peace: “I have lived through things no one ever should.”
NABLUS, West Bank—Mahmoud Kilani first tasted life in Israel when he sneaked through a hole in the wall confining Palestinians in the West Bank so he could meet a young woman he encountered online.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less