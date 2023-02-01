- The West once saw it as a beacon of liberty
The road from Tbilisi airport to the old town—a web of steep cobbled streets with ornate balconies and the mouthwatering smell of khinhali dumplings and khachapuri cheese bread—bears the name of George W. Bush, the first American president to visit the small Caucasian country, in 2005. Saluting its democratic reforms and thanking it for sending troops to Iraq, Mr Bush called Georgia “a beacon of liberty" and told its youthful and restless reformist president, Mikheil Saakashvili, who was swept to power in 2003 by the first “colour" revolution, that Georgia had “a solid friend in America".