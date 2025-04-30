German spy indictment punctures attempted China-Europe thaw
SummaryA suspect is alleged to have gathered more than 500 documents for Beijing while working as an aide to a right-wing politician.
BERLIN—Germany has charged a former staffer to a right-wing politician with spying on behalf of China in a move that could complicate the coming German government’s relationship to China.
