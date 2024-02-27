Germans Debate the Once-Unthinkable: Do We Need Nuclear Weapons?
Bertrand Benoit , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Feb 2024, 07:21 PM IST
SummaryRussian expansionism and fears about U.S. disengagement from Europe are causing such alarm that Germany is beginning to ponder whether it needs its own nuclear arsenal.
BERLIN—Russian expansionism and fears about American disengagement from Europe are causing such alarm here that Germany is beginning to ponder a question once considered unthinkable: Does it need to have its own nuclear weapons?
