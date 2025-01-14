Germany puzzles at Elon Musk’s embrace of its AfD populists

In May last year, the AfD’s European allies expelled the party from their joint group in the European Parliament after its top candidate at the European election told several newspapers that members of the SS weren’t all criminals. This echoed an earlier comment by Björn Höcke, the AfD leader in Thuringia, a state in eastern Germany considered a stronghold of the party’s right wing. Höcke had said in The Wall Street Journal that Adolf Hitler shouldn’t be considered “absolutely evil."