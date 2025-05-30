Germany to Help Kyiv Build Long-Range Missiles to Strike Russia

Germany agreed to provide Ukraine with €5 billion in military aid as part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s pledge to help Kyiv build long-range weapons to hit targets on Russian territory.

The German funds will flow to the war-battered nation’s production infrastructure, with a “significant” number of weapons to be built this year, the Defense Ministry said in a statement. The first systems will be operational in the coming weeks. Berlin will also step up deliveries of components for weapons systems in addition to badly needed artillery.

Merz, who this week said there were “absolutely no range limits” on Ukrainian forces making deep strikes into Russian territory, vowed to intensify cooperation with Kyiv as European allies pile pressure on Russia to engage in talks to end the war. He called the Kremlin’s assault on Kyiv in the past week a “slap in the face” to diplomatic efforts to engage Moscow.

“The massive air strikes on the city of Kyiv in particular over the weekend do not speak the language of peace, but rather the language of a war of aggression,” Merz said Wednesday alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who made his first trip to Berlin since the new chancellor took office this month.

Zelenskiy on Tuesday called on western allies to provide $30 billion by the end of the year to boost domestic weapons production and hold off Russia’s advance. With US support waning and diplomatic efforts stalling, Kyiv has increasingly focused on relying on its own resources.

Neither leader provided further details on the weapons cooperation — and Merz balked at questions about German deliveries of Taurus cruise missiles, which Berlin has refused to send. But the chancellor said the work will aim to allow Ukraine to adequately defend itself against Russia. Zelenskiy said German and Ukrainian teams will lock in an agreement on financing new projects.

“These projects already exist, we simply want them to be in the possible quantity that we so much require,” the Ukrainian leader said.

‘Obstruction’

Responding within an hour of Merz’s remarks, Russia said the German leader’s comments amounted to a provocation.

“It is nothing other than continued attempts to force Ukrainians to keep fighting,” the Tass state news service reported Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. “And it is nothing other than an obstruction of efforts to move toward a peaceful resolution.”

Merz repeated his demand on Putin to engage in talks over a ceasefire, “in the Vatican, Geneva, or a third location.” European leaders have sought to increase pressure as President Donald Trump this week warned that Putin is “playing with fire.”

Since taking office three weeks ago, Merz has signaled a shift from the more cautious approach of his predecessor, Olaf Scholz, taking a stronger line on support for Ukraine’s fight to repel the Russian invasion. The German leader also reinforced his position that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea will remain inactive.

“On behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany, I say: in this context, we will do everything we can to ensure that Nord Stream 2 does not come back online,” he said.

Scholz had long ruled out dispatching Taurus missiles, with a range of up to 500 kilometers , enabling them to hit targets in Moscow. And though Merz was silent on the issue, he’s expressed approval of its use.

His coalition government has agreed not to disclose information on weapons deliveries.

The €5 billion announced Wednesday is part of funds that have already been earmarked by German parliament for military assistance to Ukraine.

Germany is the second-biggest supporter of Ukraine after the US and sustaining future supplies of weapons and ammunition will be critical, since Trump’s support has remained unclear.

The date of the next round of direct talks with Ukraine will be announced soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told an international security conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s neutral status remains a key Russian demand for a peace settlement, he added in televised comments.

With assistance from Aliaksandr Kudrytski and Henry Meyer.

