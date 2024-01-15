‘Gimmick to keep Rahul Gandhi busy...': BJP on Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra

BJP has criticizes Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, calling it a ploy to keep Rahul Gandhi busy and branding the party as a poorly run mismanaged NGO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill alleged that the real purpose of the Nyaya Yatra is to disparage the country and urged Rahul Gandhi to resolve the internal strife within the Congress, which he believed was the cause of the party's downfall.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE Updates While speaking to news agency ANI, Shergill said, "The Nyaya Yatra is just a gimmick to keep Rahul Gandhi busy. The true objective, true DNA of this Yatra is 'Bharat Badnam Karo Yatra'. Rahul Gandhi has got addicted to insulting the nation, insulting the army and rubbing shoulders with anti-India elements. In this 'Bharat Badnam Yatra' 2.0, Rahul Gandhi should also indulge into introspection as to why Congress is now collapsing like a house of cards?"

Also Read: Suspended BSP MLA Danish Ali joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur The BJP leader also spoke on senior congress leader, Milind Deora's exit from the party on Sunday and said, "Milind Deora's exit from the Congress is not surprising. No self-respecting individual who believes working for the nation, who believes in pro-development politics can survive in the Congress."

"Congress has now become a "poorly mismanaged NGO" run by Rahul Gandhi and his set of extreme-left ideology leading darbaris who have taken a vow to expeditiously finish off Congress, insult the nation and insult religion, and they are working on this project over time and aggressively," he added.

Further taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader said, "Rahul Gandhi in this Nyaya Yatra should also introspect on the 'Anyaya' (injustice) he has done to the Congress party, the Anyaya he has done to the young talent and the Anyaya he is doing towards the development of the nation."

He added, "Congress under Rahul Gandhi is collapsing and has become a cosy club of extreme left leaning ideology darbaris who have taken up a project to finish off the Congress party.

"The truth of the matter is that the nation is looking forward to 2024 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time of the country. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Badnam Karo Yatra will fall flat on its face. Only request to Rahul Gandhi this time is to please refrain from insulting the nation, insulting the army and please refrain from advancing China's propaganda," said the BJP leader.

Rahul Gandhi kickstarted his second large-scale outreach programme 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from ethnic strife-torn Manipur's Thoubal district on 14 January.

He also addressed large gathering at Khongjom (Manipur) and said, “We don’t want to tell you about our ‘mann ki baat’ but to hear about your ‘mann ki baat’. We want to know about your pain. We want to share a vision of brotherhood and harmony." In his address, he also attacked BJP and PM Modi and said, “Lakhs were affected, and people got killed in front of family members. But the Prime Minister hasn’t visited Manipur to erase your tears, to embrace you. Maybe for him, Manipur is not a part of India, and your pain is not his pain."

Also Read: ‘I never thought that I would quit Congress’: Milind Deora's first reaction after joining Shiv Sena Meanwhile, on Sunday, Congress also lost Milind Deora who announced his resignation from the party and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Deora announced his exit from the grand old party following differences in seat-sharing. He tendered his resignation from the party's primary membership earlier in the day.

(With inputs from ANI)

