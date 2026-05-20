Giorgia Meloni shares old Colosseum photo with ‘friend’ Modi as PM arrives in Italy: ‘Welcome to Rome’

PM Modi in Italy: Giorgia Meloni, Italian Prime Minister, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a picture of both the leaders upon his arrival in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour on Tuesday (local time).

Sharing a picture with PM Modi on X, Meloni wrote, “Welcome to Rome, my friend!.”

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Meloni shared an earlier picture of both leaders at the Colosseum in Italy. Earlier in the day, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Rome for the fifth and final leg of his five-nation tour.

PM interacts with Indian diaspora The Prime Minister interacted with members of the Indian community and witnessed cultural performances at his hotel.

The prime minister also viewed a painting depicting the ghats of Varanasi, created by an Italian artist, Giampaolo Tomassetti inspired by Indian culture.

"The experience was fantastic. It was one of the best experiences of my life. He (PM Modi) was very kind, he shook my hand and asked how long it took me to create this painting. For me, this painting is a bridge between the eyes of an Italian artist and the colourful culture of India. This is the holy town of Varanasi. I love India, and my art is greatly influenced by Indian culture," the painter told ANI.

An artist who performed to welcome the Prime Minister also shared their excitement after the interaction.

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Giampaolo Tomassetti, an Italian painter, presented his work on Varanasi.

"I have stayed in India for 15 years...I am feeling very good after performing to welcome PM Modi," she said.

I am very happy and this is the second time we met him. He also continued to sustain and to foster our mission.

PM Modi's Italy visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas. These include trade--which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025--investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

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Earlier, the Prime Minister was in Norway for the fourth leg of his five-nation tour and before his Oslo visit, he was in Sweden, Netherlands and United Arab Emirates.

(With agency inputs)