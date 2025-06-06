Giriraj Singh calls LoP Rahul Gandhi ‘useless person’ amid Bihar visit, says ‘his tongue is like Pakistan'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday, calling him "useless" and alleging that he questioned the Indian army.

“Rahul Gandhi opposed India's valour, questioned its Army's bravery, and tarnished the army's reputation worldwide,” ANI quoted Giriraj Singh.

Further elaborating his statement, Singh said, “PM Modi isn't being insulted. Did the army win in 1971, or did Indira ji win? It's the army that won. Atal ji was in the opposition, and he said there's no party now, only Bharat. And this useless person (Rahul Gandhi) is mocking and making fun of the nation's bravery and the army. Such a person should be boycotted.”

Rahul Gandhi's Bihar visit Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the 'Constitution Conference' and participate in multiple programs in Bihar today, ANI reported.

Calling out the visit of the Congress leader, the Union Minister said, “The Bihar public will oppose him, why would they vote for someone who doesn't respect the army or the nation? Rahul Gandhi's tongue is like Pakistan, and he does not respect the nation."

Rahul Gandhi visited Darbhanga earlier In May, Rahul Gandhi interacted with students in Darbhanga and discussed key issues such as caste census and reservation. He visited Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga to deliver an address even after the Bihar Police denied him permission, resulting in a case filed against him by the district administration.

During his earlier visit, Rahul Gandhi urged the need for a caste census, while highlighting the importance of social justice.

Bihar Assembly elections Gandhi's current visit comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, where the ruling National Democratic Alliance , led by the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and the BJP, the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance) comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the INC, and other parties, are the main contenders.

The last assembly elections were conducted in three phases from October to November 2020. The National Democratic Alliance secured 125 seats in the previous elections. The BJP won 74 seats, and the JD(U) obtained 43 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, consisting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, secured 110 seats in the 243-seat legislative assembly.