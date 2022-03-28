Goa: Wife dropped, husband ‘Babush’ featured in Pramod Sawant led-cabinet

Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate is a BJP heavyweight MLA, from the Panaji Assembly constituency. He has been a three-term member of the Goa Legislative Assembly. He was also one of the 10 MLAs of Congress who had joined the BJP in July 2019. Monserrate was made a Minister of Town and Country Planning in the Manohar Parrikar-led government in the state.

