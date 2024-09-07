Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh criticized Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, accusing her of cheating and suggesting collusion with Congress leaders. He claimed wrestlers had not practiced for two years and alleged a political conspiracy behind their protests against him.

Haryana Assembly Polls: Former WFI president and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday hit out at Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Accusing Phogat of 'cheating' the Brij Bhushan said, "You went there (Paris Olympics) by cheating. God has punished you for the same".

Talking to ANI, Brij Bhushan, against whom wrestlers protested alleging sexual harassment, hinted at collusion between Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress on Friday, weeks ahead of the Haryana Assembly Polls. While Phogat was fielded as the Congress candidate for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls from Julana, Punia was appointed the working chairman of the All India Kisan Congress.

In his first reaction to the political development, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, “I am not guilty of disrespecting daughters. If anyone is guilty of disrespecting daughters, it is Bajrang and Vinesh. And the one who wrote the script, Bhupinder Hooda is responsible for that. If they (BJP) will ask me (to campaign in the Haryana polls), I can go. One day, Congress will have to regret it..."

'God Punished Vinesh Phogat' “I want to ask Vinesh Phogat whether a player can give trials in 2 weight categories in a day. Can the trials be stopped for 5 hours after the weigh-in?… You did not win the wrestling, you went there by cheating. God has punished you for the same," the former WFI President said.

Brij Bhushan made the heated remarks, alleging that the wrestlers had not 'practised' for over two years. "Haryana is the crown of India in the field of sports. And they stopped the wrestling activities for almost 2.5 years."

'Bajrang Punia went to Asian Games without Trail' Continuing his barrage of allegations agaist Bajrang Punia, Brij Bhushan said, "Is it not true that Bajrang went to the Asian Games without trials? I want to ask those who are experts in wrestling," Bhushan said.

'Conspiracy Between Phogat, Punia and Congress' Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP leader, alleged collusion between the ace grapplers and Haryana Congress leaders Deepender Hooda and Bhupinder Hooda. Targeting Bhupinder Hooda, Brij Bhushan alleged that the Haryana Congres leader was behind the "wrestlers movement".