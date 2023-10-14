‘Going to fight for implementation of Women's Reservation’: Sonia Gandhi at DMK meet
Sonia Gandhi also asserted that the INDIA alliance would fight for the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed recently by Parliament
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi vowed to fight for the implementation of the Women’s Reservation at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) meet in Chennai amid the Opposition demands to conduct a caste survey for the Bill to come into effect.
Sonia Gandhi was referring to the caste census and delimitation exercise without which the Women's Reservation Bill could not come into effect.
Sonia Gandhi reminisced about the Opposition MPs' discussions in Parliament regarding the timeframe of the Women's Reservation Bill's practical implementation, pondering whether it would take one, two, or three years.
"We have no idea," Sonia Gandhi. She added that some men are happy, “we are not, we women are not."
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also echoed the demands at the DMK meeting. “I demand the immediate implementation of the women's reservation bill," Priyanka Gandhi said.
(With agency inputs)
