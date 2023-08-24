GOP Presidential Hopefuls Inflict Damage on Each Other, Sparing Trump
The Wall Street Journal 24 Aug 2023
- Republican White House front-runner skipped debate
MILWAUKEE—The large field of GOP presidential hopefuls gave Donald Trump what he wanted in their first debate: two hours of infighting and bickering and only brief criticism of the absent front-runner.
