GOP Presidential Hopefuls Inflict Damage on Each Other, Sparing Trump

Scott, who has been in third place in some national and early-state surveys, was a quiet presence most of the night and avoided jumping into most of the fights that the other candidates picked with each other. While he didn’t draw criticism from any of his opponents, he also didn’t score any memorable moments that could give him momentum beyond Wednesday—choosing mostly to stick to his usual campaign themes about his inspiring life story and his record in the Senate.

