Gourav Vallabh, who resigned from Congress on Thursday, only to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hours later, said that he "prayed to Lord Shri Ram. Vallabh said he wished Ram would "give good sense to people of Congress" so that they stopped "speaking against Sanatan (Dharma)".

Gourav Vallabh pilloried his former party, Congress, and said, "They should participate in constructive criticism...While continuously criticising Modi ji, the Congress party has reached a stage where it is criticising itself now...."

Notably, Vallabh had said that he was resigning from Congress because he can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse "wealth creators" day in and day out. Vallabh had cited inability to speak against Sanatan Dharma as a reason to quit Congress, and later joined BJP and "wished Congress stopped speaking against Sanatan Dharma".

Gourav Vallabh, seen as an articulate Congress spokesperson, earlier shared his resignation letter written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on social media platform X.

Gourav Vallabh said he was not feeling comfortable with the “directionless way" the Congress was moving.

Vallabh said, "I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party."

At the joining ceremony in the BJP, Gourav Vallabh hit out at the Congress over its economic policies. He said it ridicules the policies of reforms, liberalisation and globalisation pursued by former prime minister Manmohan Singh because of its dislike for Modi whom its leaders abuse all day.

"Wealth creating cannot be a crime in the country," he said.

He said he always wanted the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and could not accept the Congress' decision to not go to the consecration ceremony.

"Congress leaders and allies raised questions on Sanatan Dharma but the party gave no response... A big gap has emerged in the party in its handling of different issues," he said.

He added, "We are all united by the ideology of taking India ahead. I am attracted to the idea of 'Viksit Bharat'."

