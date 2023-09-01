Government convenes Special Session of Parliament, speculations on agenda arise. All you need to know3 min read 01 Sep 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Government announces five-day special session of Parliament in September; agenda remains unclear. Speculations include early Lok Sabha elections and discussion on government achievements. Opposition parties express skepticism and demand for a JPC probe into allegations against Adani Group continues.
The government has convened a special session of Parliament for five days between 18-22 September 2023, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday. There was no official word on the agenda behind the special session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Pralhad Joshi said on X (formerly Twitter).