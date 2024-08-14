Govind Mohan named next home secretary

  • Mohan will assume office on 22 August after incumbent Ajay Kumar Bhalla completes his 5-year term

Dhirendra Kumar, Manas Pimpalkhare
Published14 Aug 2024, 10:15 PM IST
Prior to this, he served as the secretary of the ministry of culture, where he oversaw the successful ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme.
New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Govind Mohan as the next union home secretary.

Mohan will assume office on 22 August after incumbent Ajay Kumar Bhalla completes his five-year term, according to a circular by the department of personnel and training. Mohan will be the officer on special duty in the ministry with immediate effect, the circular said.

A 1989-batch IAS officer of the Sikkim cadre, Mohan brings extensive experience in administration and governance, having served in various capacities at both the central and state levels. Prior to this, he served as the secretary of the ministry of culture, where he oversaw the successful ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme.

Appointment comes as ministry continues to handle key issues

Mohan’s appointment has come at a critical time as the ministry of home Affairs continues to handle key issues, including national security, law and order, and internal security challenges.

The ministry recently implemented three new laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which modernises criminal justice to focus on victim rights; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, aimed at enhancing public safety and law enforcement; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which describes the evidence gathering process in the criminal justice system.

The home secretary's office is second in seniority, right below the office of the cabinet secretary.

This will not be Mohan's first stint at the home ministry; he previously served there as a joint secretary and additional secretary. He was also a joint secretary in the department of economic affairs of the finance ministry.

First Published:14 Aug 2024, 10:15 PM IST
