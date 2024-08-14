Govind Mohan named next home secretary

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Govind Mohan as the next union home secretary.

Mohan will assume office on 22 August after incumbent Ajay Kumar Bhalla completes his five-year term, according to a circular by the department of personnel and training. Mohan will be the officer on special duty in the ministry with immediate effect, the circular said.

A 1989-batch IAS officer of the Sikkim cadre, Mohan brings extensive experience in administration and governance, having served in various capacities at both the central and state levels. Prior to this, he served as the secretary of the ministry of culture, where he oversaw the successful ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme.

Appointment comes as ministry continues to handle key issues Mohan’s appointment has come at a critical time as the ministry of home Affairs continues to handle key issues, including national security, law and order, and internal security challenges.

