Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Business News/ Politics / Govind Mohan named next home secretary

Govind Mohan named next home secretary

Dhirendra Kumar , Manas Pimpalkhare

  • Mohan will assume office on 22 August after incumbent Ajay Kumar Bhalla completes his 5-year term

Prior to this, he served as the secretary of the ministry of culture, where he oversaw the successful ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme.

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Govind Mohan as the next union home secretary.

Mohan will assume office on 22 August after incumbent Ajay Kumar Bhalla completes his five-year term, according to a circular by the department of personnel and training. Mohan will be the officer on special duty in the ministry with immediate effect, the circular said.

A 1989-batch IAS officer of the Sikkim cadre, Mohan brings extensive experience in administration and governance, having served in various capacities at both the central and state levels. Prior to this, he served as the secretary of the ministry of culture, where he oversaw the successful ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme.

Appointment comes as ministry continues to handle key issues

Mohan’s appointment has come at a critical time as the ministry of home Affairs continues to handle key issues, including national security, law and order, and internal security challenges.

Also Read: Key appointments in ministries: Devesh Chaturvedi is new agriculture secretary, Sandeep Pondrik is steel secretary

The ministry recently implemented three new laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which modernises criminal justice to focus on victim rights; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, aimed at enhancing public safety and law enforcement; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which describes the evidence gathering process in the criminal justice system.

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu makes 6 new governor appointments as Rashtrapati Bhavan reshuffles 3 others; check list here

The home secretary's office is second in seniority, right below the office of the cabinet secretary.

This will not be Mohan's first stint at the home ministry; he previously served there as a joint secretary and additional secretary. He was also a joint secretary in the department of economic affairs of the finance ministry.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dhirendra Kumar

A career journalist well-versed in the intricate realms of policy matters concerning commerce and trade, consumer affairs, and textiles, With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the complexities of these sectors, I strive to deliver comprehensive and informative coverage that sheds light on key issues, trends, and developments.
