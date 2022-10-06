Govt classifies some sedatives and  pain-killers as narcotics

The reclassification of these drugs in India follows the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs placing them on the list of psychotropic substances. “Last year, the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs decided to place these eight substances under international control. This is the responsibility of the WHO to examine and recommend various substances for scheduling. Once WHO recommends, the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs decides to accept or reject the recommendation. Usually, the commission accepts WHO’s recommendations," Ambekar said. “Since India follows the United Nations conventions, the government is also bringing these internationally controlled substances under the national laws."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}