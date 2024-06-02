Govt may raise incentives, provide VFG to make India global ship-building hub
a ₹5,000-crore package is being worked out through a new viability gap funding (VGF) scheme to incentivise construction of inland vessels, with plans to later extend the support for entities manufacturing sea-bound vessels including cruise ships.
As part of the plan to develop India’s blue economy and make the country a manufacturing hub for various kinds of ships, the government may propose further incentives to manufacturers, including a new financial support under the viability gap funding route.