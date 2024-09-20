Govt pushes for indigenous technologies in animal husbandry, dairy sectors

New Delhi: The Centre is implementing key initiatives to promote indigenous technologies and solutions for animal husbandry and dairy sectors, as India aims to reduce reliance on imports of milk products and other food items such as fish. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has introduced in vitro fertilisation (IVF) technology for genetic improvement in Indian breeds of cattle and to address the menace of stray cattle, Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said on Friday while addressing the 65th National Symposium of the Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers Association (CLFMA), held in Goa.

"For the first time, artificial insemination (AI) services were delivered free of cost at farmers' doorsteps, and as of now, 7.53 crore animals have been covered, 9.15 crore AIs have been performed, and 5.4 crore farmers have benefited under the program," according to a statement issued by the government.

"The government is focused on developing affordable indigenous technologies for the dairy sector. This includes the creation of culture media for IVF and specialized genomic chips—namely the 'Gau Chip' for cows and 'Mahish Chip' for buffaloes. To encourage adoption, the government will offer a subsidy of ₹5,000 on this technology," he said.

Gau chip The 'Gau Chip' refers to a genomic chip developed for cows to improve genetic traits and boost productivity in Indian cattle. Similarly, the 'Mahish Chip' is designed to improve the genetic traits of buffaloes.

As per National Account Statistics 2024, the livestock sector is an important subsector of agriculture in the Indian economy. It grew at a CAGR of 9.82% from 2014-15 to 2022-23 and is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country.

The contribution of livestock in total agriculture and allied sector GVA (gross value added) has increased from 24.36% in 2014-15 to 30.22% in 2022-23, and the livestock sector contributed 5.5% of total GVA in 2022-23.

"The value of output of the livestock sector is $205.81 billion at current prices during 2022-23, while the value of output of milk alone is more than $133.16 billion, which is the highest of the agricultural produce and even more than the combined value of paddy and wheat."

Singh also emphasized the need for organized schemes to tackle the challenges of the unregulated dairy sector and address fodder shortages.

Additionally, the minister announced the approval of three smart fish harbors and five aqua parks to enhance the fisheries sector, reiterating the importance of such innovations in shaping government policies.

On the occasion, CLFMA chairman Suresh Deora said that the livestock sector plays a critical role in the Indian economy, which has an annual turnover of ₹12 trillion.