New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The government on Monday said 255 passengers were placed in the 'No Fly List' by airlines in the last three years for various reasons, including incidents of misbehaviour, quarrels and manhandling of crew members.

A total of 82 people were placed in the list in 2024 while the count stood at 110 in 2023 and at 63 in 2022, as per data shared by the civil aviation ministry with Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said passengers were placed in the 'No Fly List' for incidents of misbehaviour, quarrels and manhandling of crew members, among others.

Adequate regulatory frameworks are in place to ensure safety of the aircraft/ persons/ property/ good order and discipline on board the aircraft and to handle the unlawful/disruptive behaviour on-board the aircraft, he noted.

A person aggrieved due to inclusion in the list can appeal within 60 days from the date of issue of the order, to an appellate committee constituted by the ministry.

The committee is chaired by a retired judge of a high court, a representative from a passengers' association or consumer association or retired officer of Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum and a representative of the airlines of the rank not below the rank of vice president or equivalent.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and the country's airports handled 37.41 crore passengers in FY24.