Grand Old Party: How Aging Makes You More Conservative
Baby boomers have shifted right. But liberal millennials and Gen Z are canceling them out.
One of the most durable forces shaping the U.S. electorate is that voters tend to lean more Republican as they age.
But it also matters where they begin on the political spectrum, and there are indications that millennials and the oldest members of Generation Z started out more liberal than prior generations. That has made them a crucial base of support for Democrats, even as some other groups of voters have moved away from the party.
Gaining assets and income pushes voters toward conservative fiscal policies, such as lower taxes, that allow them to keep more of their money, researchers say. As Americans move from midlife to retirement, they are more likely to favor stability over change, and less likely to back liberal policies that upset the social order.
This rightward shift is likely to affect who wins elections in 2024 and the years beyond. One in six Americans is age 65 or over, up from one in eight a decade prior, according to the most recent decennial census. A slump in births that started in 2008 will eventually give way to a smaller pool of new, young voters.
On its face, the shift bodes well for Republicans. Yet its effects have been muted by the size and liberal bent of millennials now approaching middle age, and the more solidly blue partisanship of Gen Z voters just entering the electorate.
Each generation enters the electorate with a particular partisan stamp, one shaped by national events and the political ethos that prevailed during their upbringing.
If you became politically cognizant during a moment of successful government intervention, you may tend to lean left. If you started paying attention to the news in the age of a dynamic Republican president, you might lean right.
This theory, which political scientists call the impressionable years hypothesis, helps explain why the electorate has remained closely split even though the aging of the population has exerted rightward pressure on the voting pool. Data from the General Social Survey, conducted since the 1970s by NORC at the University of Chicago, shows how each generation has a different partisan origin story.
Sources: NORC’s General Social Survey (political leanings); Generations (Pew Research Center)
Methodology
The General Social Survey has been conducted since 1972 by NORC at the University of Chicago. Sample sizes for each year’s survey vary from about 1,500 to about 4,000 adults, with margins of error falling between plus or minus 2 percentage points and plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. GSS data are publicly available here
Changes in opinions, attitudes, and behaviors observed in 2021 relative to historical trends may be due to actual changes in the concept over time and/or may have resulted from methodological changes made to the survey methodology during the COVID-19 global pandemic. To help address this issue, the GSS now uses new weights, which may result in slightly different estimates from previously reported data. Analysis for this article was conducted using these new GSS weights.
