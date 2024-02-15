‘Great boon for democracy’: Former election commissioner SY Quraishi hails Supreme Court's verdict on electoral bonds
Earlier in the day, a five-judge top court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said the electoral bonds scheme violated the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.
Hours after the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bonds scheme, former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi on Thursday said the decision is a 'great boon for democracy'.
