‘Gyanvapi sakshat Vishwanath Ji hain’: CM Yogi Adityanath reiterates Hindu side claim amid legal tussle

CM Adityanath highlighted a myth involving Lord Shiva and Adi Shankaracharya to declare Gyanvapi as ‘embodiement’ of Vishwanath. He faced backlash from opposition members who accused him of politicizing the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Viswanath temple legal dispute

Written By Sayantani
Published14 Sep 2024, 07:23 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Amid ongoing legal tussle between between Kashi Viswanath Temple and Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath has reiterated the Hindu side claim that "Gyanvapi an embodiment of Lord Vishwanath (Lord Shiva) himself".

CM Yogi Adityanath said branding Gyanvapi as a mosque was ‘unfortunate’.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Hindus can continue ’puja’ inside Vyas Tehkhana, says SC

What did CM Adityanath say?

“Durbhagya se Gyanvapi ko log doosre shabdon mein masjid kahte hain…lekin Gyanvapi sakshat Vishwanath Ji hain, (Unfortunately people call Gyanvapi with different names, but Gyanvapi is an embodiment of Lord Vishwanath himself)"

CM Yogi Adityanath further elaborated a reference to sage Adi Shankar, while narrating an anecdote about his "encounter" with Lord Vishwanath in Kashi.

Adityanath made these remarks while inaugurating an international seminar on "Contribution of Nath Panth in Building a Harmonious Society" at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, where he also highlighted the spiritual significance of Kashi and the revered site of Gyanvapi.

Also Read | Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC dismisses plea challenging Hindu prayers in cellar

CM Adityanath highlighted a Hindu mythological story to support his views on social unity and religious sites. He recounted how Lord Shiva, disguised as a lower-caste man, tested Adi Shankaracharya in Varanasi by challenging his understanding of non-duality.

According to the narrative Acharya had sought to know the true identity of the ‘low-caste man’. CM Adityanath narrated that this is when Shiva told Acharya that he was ‘Vishwanath’ for whose worship the former had come to Kashi.

‘’The people, unfortunately, in other words call Gyanvapi a mosque", Adityanath added.

Citing an Archeological Survey of India (ASI) CM Adityanath said, “There will be a dispute if I call Gyanvapi a mosque....those who have been given sight by the God should see, what's a trident doing inside a mosque? We didn't keep it there, the walls (of Gyanvapi) are screaming. There is a jyotirlinga, there are many idols", reported Deccan Herald.

Also Read | Gyanvapi mosque case: Muslim side alleges nexus between state and Hindu side

How Opposition reacted to CM Adityanath's statement?

Reacting to the statement made by the UP chief minister, SP spokesperson Abbas Haidar told PTI, "It seems that he (Yogi Adityanath) does not give respect to the court. The matter is pending in the court. It is unfortunate that the chief minister has taken the oath of the Constitution, but it seems he is not giving due respect to the court.

Also Read | ‘Hindus won’t look at other mosques if Gyanvapi, Kashi…’, Ram Mandir official

"For his vested political interests, he is dividing the society. The mandate given by the public to the BJP also indicates that they have not spoken on issues related to people," Haidar alleged.

The Gyanvapi dispute has been the focal point of an extended legal struggle, with Hindu claimants arguing that the mosque was allegedly constructed atop the remains of a pre-existing temple. Meanwhile, the Muslim side has contested this assertion.

First Published:14 Sep 2024, 07:23 PM IST
Business NewsPolitics'Gyanvapi sakshat Vishwanath Ji hain': CM Yogi Adityanath reiterates Hindu side claim amid legal tussle

