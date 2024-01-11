Haley and DeSantis Hunt for ‘Big Mo’

Ankeny, Iowa
Ron DeSantis is nearing the end of his third pep rally of the day, surrounded by roughly 150 fans in a dimly lit baseball-themed sports bar (try the Ty Cobb Salad), when he tells the story that sums up his presidential appeal. “We had a Category 5 hurricane hit in Southwest Florida," he says. It washed out a bridge and a causeway, stranding thousands of islanders from their homes. The estimate to rebuild? Six months.
“Now, these are not state bridges. I had no control over them," Mr. DeSantis says. But his help was sought, and the governor demanded no bureaucracy and no red tape. “The first bridge, to Pine Island," he recounts, “we were able to reopen it in three days." In the pub, the Iowans cheer. “A lot of these politicians," he adds, picking up force, “they’re lily-livered. They don’t want to ever do anything where they take a risk, because they don’t want to get blamed."
Then he slides into home plate. “Those islands probably would have died if they had to wait six months, so we got it done," he says. “You can expect nothing less from me as president."
That last line would have sounded more like a promise, and less like bravado, when Mr. DeSantis entered the 2024 race last year as a favorite. But on Monday the Iowa caucuses will officially begin the GOP’s nominating process, and all the surveys are predicting a big-league win for Donald Trump. The former president leads the RealClearPolitics polling average with 52% support, as Mr. DeSantis vies for a distant second, all but tied near 17% with Nikki Haley.
Mr. Trump would have the public believe that it’s all over except the voting. Yet there are signs that he and his advisers are worried about falling short of expectations, and any story that ends with the party choosing someone else probably has to start in Iowa. Is there a contingent of voters who are delighted to tell pollsters they want Mr. Trump but who won’t venture out on a cold caucus night? The temperature forecast for Monday includes a minus sign.
A surprisingly strong second-place finisher, the theory goes, could vault out of Iowa with some velocity toward New Hampshire, which holds its primary on Jan. 23. As George H.W. Bush put it after winning Iowa: “What we will have is momentum. We will look forward to ‘Big Mo’ being on our side, as they say in athletics." Forget for a moment that Bush said this in 1980, before being thumped by Ronald Reagan. The legend of Big Mo has given hope to generations of presidential laggards.
On the lookout for this cryptid, the candidates have been crisscrossing the snowy corn stubble, speaking in restaurants and women’s clubs to 100 or more voters at a time. Iowa’s median age is 39, middling for states, but the caucus crowd isn’t a random sample. When asked for her age—so sorry, the editors demand to know—one woman suggests: “You can say, ‘73, looks like 68.’ " As the pump-up playlist in Cedar Falls turns to Twisted Sister, a white-haired man in a sweater vest shuffles up to a pack of reporters to ask if they know how to turn down the music. “For chrissake," he growls, “we’re not 20."
Once they take the stage, the contrast between Ms. Haley and Mr. DeSantis is the difference between poetry and prose. Ms. Haley gives a longer speech and often skips Q&A, while leaving plenty of time to take photos and say hello one on one. She knows how to deploy a self-deprecating joke or a pause after a heavy point. Twice at a winery in Indianola, someone in the audience sneezes, and Ms. Haley drops a “bless you" into the middle of her political arguments. “Every single time. It’s great," a woman whispers to a friend, charmed by this small show of manners.
“She’s a transformational leader. She’s not only empathetic, she’s got goals—goals that we need as a country," says a Quad Cities supporter who has seen Ms. Haley three times. Or a similar testimonial: “She is not polarizing. She’s respectable. When she speaks, she doesn’t elevate herself by attacking others, particularly on a personal level." At a Haley event it doesn’t take much effort to find a voter who claims to be a longtime Democrat. One of her applause lines is to cite a survey that shows her beating President Biden by 17 points.
“What happens if you have a double-digit win, going into D.C.?" Ms. Haley asks. “That’s a mandate to stop this wasteful spending and get our economy back on track. That’s a mandate to get our kids reading again and get our education back to the basics. That’s a mandate to secure our border, with no more excuses. That’s a mandate to bring law and order back to our country. And that’s a mandate for a strong America that we can be proud of. Don’t y’all want that again?"
Mr. DeSantis’s campaign style is almost the inverse. He gives brief opening remarks but spends most of his stage time calling on voters and answering questions shouted from the throng. He doesn’t do dramatic pauses. The end of his stump speech is written as soaring rhetoric, with citations to the Founders and a line about how the best view from an airplane landing in Washington isn’t on the left side of the jetliner, looking down on the National Mall, but from a window on the right, facing Arlington Cemetery.
He blows through the whole set piece at 85 mph, barely breathing between sentences. It’s Gettysburg and Normandy, delivered with all the emotion of a waiter who knows the dinner specials by heart and has six other tables waving for attention. The flip side of this personality type, though, is that Mr. DeSantis actually seems to revel in the details of policy and exercising power.
While Ms. Haley suggests the federal government somehow can “get our kids reading again," Mr. DeSantis floats an ambitious proposal to take school choice national via a federal tax credit for corporate donations to private scholarships. This is a model with a history in his state. “We serviced 100,000 kids a year in Florida for $1 billion, between administrative costs and scholarship," he says. If the feds “did $25 billion or, man, $50 billion, which is budget dust to these guys, you’re talking about millions of kids that could be liberated."
Mr. DeSantis’s nuts-and-bolts approach doesn’t put off his supporters. “For me, what you do speaks so loudly, I cannot hear what you say," one explains. In other words, look at his record. “Just utter competence," another man says. “He’s the only one who is presidential material." Some voters mention a Florida connection: They escaped to Mr. DeSantis’s state amid the pandemic or have family who moved there. The place works, they say. Imagine if America worked.
A surprise, or perhaps not, is how much Ms. Haley and Mr. DeSantis agree, at least directionally. Both would like to shrink the federal government, cut spending, secure the border, build the wall, and ease restrictions on oil-and-gas drilling so the U.S. can be “energy dominant," a phrase both have used. They both want term limits on Congress, as well as other far-reaching—and, frankly, far-fetched—structural reforms. Ms. Haley renews her call to subject elected officials over 75 to “mental competency tests." Mr. DeSantis pitches a presidential line-item veto.
One place they diverge is Ukraine. Why should voters care about Vladimir Putin’s invasion? That’s “a legitimate question," Ms. Haley says, but for her it isn’t a rhetorical one. She fears Mr. Putin’s appetites won’t be satisfied, and a North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally might be next: “This is about preventing war. This has always been about preventing war." As Mr. Putin rearms his forces with “drones from Iran, missiles from North Korea," Ms. Haley argues that the U.S. equipment and ammo sent to Ukraine’s defenders is “only 3.5% of our defense budget—that’s it."
Her rival is nearer to Mr. Trump’s view. “Obviously Biden has no clue as to kind of how this is all going to end, and so I think they’ve really been funding a stalemate there," Mr. DeSantis says. “A president that’s responsible, I think, would find a way to bring this to a conclusion, because I don’t think it’s in our interests to just be doing $100 billion a year indefinitely. For what?"
Mr. DeSantis has a strong on-the-ground organization in Iowa, and he has visited all 99 counties. But he hasn’t gained in the polls. Voters who want to waylay the front-runner, Mr. Trump, might worry at this point that Mr. DeSantis is too far behind to catch up. He has fallen to 6% in the New Hampshire average. Momentum can carry only so far.
Ms. Haley, on the other hand, is a solid second in New Hampshire, with 29% to Mr. Trump’s 43%. Also notable is that 12% of “Live Free or Die" primary voters had been backing the most anti-Trump candidate around, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who dropped out Wednesday. There are plenty of ifs, but could this be the year to prove Big Mo is no rumor? If Ms. Haley surges in Iowa, and if she starts to look like a real threat to Mr. Trump, and if this attracts Mr. Christie’s base, and if it carries forward to South Carolina . . .
Mr. Peterson is a member of the Journal’s editorial board.