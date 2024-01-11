Haley and DeSantis Hunt for ‘Big Mo’

“Now, these are not state bridges. I had no control over them," Mr. DeSantis says. But his help was sought, and the governor demanded no bureaucracy and no red tape. “The first bridge, to Pine Island," he recounts, “we were able to reopen it in three days." In the pub, the Iowans cheer. “A lot of these politicians," he adds, picking up force, “they’re lily-livered. They don’t want to ever do anything where they take a risk, because they don’t want to get blamed."