Haley’s last hope for beating Trump rests with these voters

“It almost segregates you. It becomes an identity," Sam Avila, 31 years old, of New Boston, said of belonging to one party or the other. He emigrated from Guatemala and decided to register as an independent for his first election, in which he is considering Haley but wants to learn more about her. Avila, who is a quality manager in manufacturing, thinks Biden has gotten the U.S. too involved in foreign conflict but also credits his attempts to manage inflation.