Half of Telangana MLAs face serious criminal cases
Summary
- Of the five states that recently went to the polls, Telangana had the highest prevalence of legislators facing criminal cases, with 82 out of 119 having this dubious distinction, up from 73 in 2018.
More than 37% of the MLAs elected in the five state elections held last month face criminal cases against them and nearly 45% have assets worth ₹5 crore or more, a Mint analysis of data compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) showed. Both shares have seen an increase since the previous election in these states.