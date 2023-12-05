Half of Telangana MLAs face serious criminal cases

Among the five states, Telangana had the highest prevalence of legislators facing criminal cases, with 82 out of 119 having this dubious distinction, up from 73 in 2018. Among them, 59 (or 50%) faced “serious" cases (those involving non-bailable charges, or those punishable with five years or more, or offences such as murder, attempt to murder, rape, etc). The state is one of just four where the share of MLAs facing serious criminal cases exceeds the 40% mark, the others being Delhi (53%), Bihar (51%) and Jharkhand (42%). As many as 52 of the 64 MLAs of the winning party, Congress, have cases against them.

