Hamas and Israel are still far apart over a ceasefire deal
- For all America’s optimism, the two sides look fundamentally irreconcilable
The euphoria in Israel at the rescue on June 8th of four hostages who had been captive in Gaza for eight months was short-lived. Senior Israeli officers rushed to extol the commandos who carried out the mission, one of whom was killed, and the accurate intelligence that located the two apartments in the crowded Nuseirat refugee camp where they were incarcerated. But officials were just as quick to dampen expectations that the remaining 120 Israeli hostages held by Hamas could be rescued in a similar fashion.
