Hamas and Israel are still far apart over a ceasefire deal

He just won’t go

National Unity’s departure will not bring down the government or force elections; Mr Netanyahu still clings on with a small majority. But it leaves him depending entirely on the far right. Mr Gantz joined the government eight months ago on condition that the extremists in the government be excluded from the war cabinet. Now the prime minister will have to contend with them on his own. The leader of the Jewish Power party, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has already demanded membership of “the most relevant and intimate forums", namely the war cabinet, in the remaining coalition. Mr Ben-Gvir and the leader of Religious Zionism, Bezalel Smotrich, want Israel to beef up its operations both in Gaza and against Hizbullah, the Shia militia that has been launching missiles into northern Israel from Lebanon. Both party leaders have promised to leave the government if a ceasefire deal with Hamas is reached.