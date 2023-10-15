Hamas Attack Ends a Delicate Entente Between Russia and Israel
Alan Cullison ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 15 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST
SummaryThe development highlights a tectonic shift in Russia’s role in the Middle East since Putin launched his war in Ukraine.
For years, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pursued what he called a “complex" relationship with the Kremlin, maintaining cordial relations with an increasingly isolated Russian President Vladimir Putin.
