Hamas Attack Ends a Delicate Entente Between Russia and Israel

Moscow is now seen as laying the foundation for a strategic relationship with the Islamic republic, which supplied thousands of suicide Shahed drones that Moscow used since the invasion of Ukraine to degrade and destroy its neighbor’s power infrastructure, and which is now providing components for Moscow to assemble the drones inside Russia. Russia, in turn, has delivered Yak-130 training aircraft to Iran’s air force and is considering a deal to sell Iran Su-35 jet fighters, which could shift the balance of air power in the Middle East.