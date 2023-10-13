Hamas Attack on Israel Defies Efforts to Neutralize Iran

The assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani nearly four years ago was a gamble by the Trump administration aimed at weakening the power that Tehran wields across the Middle East through a network of armed groups.

Instead, the shock invasion last weekend of southern Israel by Hamas, which the U.S. designates as a terrorist group, has revealed Tehran’s resurgent regional influence.

Soleimani, who steered Iran’s military endeavors abroad, was killed in a January 2020 U.S. drone strike near Baghdad airport. It was one of the most audacious elements of the U.S. and Israel’s multipronged strategy to deter Tehran—which has repeatedly threatened to destroy Israel—and degrade its ability to destabilize the region.

Alongside efforts to slow Tehran’s nuclear activities, the U.S. has imposed crippling economic sanctions in an effort to choke off Iranian proxies without getting drawn into significant military action.

Israel, meanwhile, launched hundreds of airstrikes against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its regional allies, giving priority to the disruption of arms transfers to Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon and Syria as well as Shiite militias in Iraq. Since 2017, Israel has struck Russian-supplied air-defense systems, drone bases operated by Iranian military advisers, and precision-guided missile systems bound for Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon.

Closer to home, Israel focused military attention on growing unrest in the occupied West Bank and used a mix of economic incentives and security measures in Gaza—including the high-tech fence that was breached with bulldozers in Saturday’s attacks—to restrain Hamas militants there.

The array of military and economic pressures has strangled Iran’s economy, which helped fuel domestic protests last year. And it appeared to succeed in hampering Tehran’s hostile ambitions—until Saturday. The assault by Hamas militants, the worst in Israel’s 75-year history, revealed how little the group had actually been constrained.

The risk of a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran, which could draw in the U.S. and a host of Arab states, now appears higher than ever. The U.S. is dispatching two aircraft carrier strike groups to the area and offering Israel weaponry, including munitions, as well as planning and intelligence support. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has fired into Israel, and Iran-backed militants in Iraq and Yemen threatened to join the fight if the U.S. gets deeply involved.

The blow against Israel ramps up pressure to strike the IRGC again and more decisively. But brinkmanship could end up serving Iranian interests.

U.S. hesitancy to directly confront Iran over the assault and Israel’s unwillingness to openly challenge Iran on its own is a vindication for Tehran’s strategy of proxy warfare, said Ali Alfoneh, a Danish-Iranian expert on the IRGC and a critic of the Islamic Republic.

“This enhances the prestige of the Quds Force and also makes it a more attractive partner for many of the partners and proxies that Iran has nurtured over the years," said Alfoneh, referring to the elite overseas branch of the IRGC which Soleimani ran.

In the decade before his death, Soleimani successfully expanded Tehran’s sphere of influence across the Arab world. He became the main architect of its foreign forays, propping up Hezbollah, training Shiite Muslim militias that fought against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, and sending ballistic missiles to Yemen’s Houthis to attack Saudi Arabia.

Soleimani first rose to notoriety arming Shiite militias that attacked U.S. troops after the 2003 invasion of Iraq. A public-relations campaign by the IRGC then turned him into one of Iran’s biggest celebrities, trailed by photographers whenever he visited the front lines. With a white beard and a head of hair to match, he posed for selfies with Iraqi and Syrian militiamen and spoke to them in proficient Arabic, becoming the subject of tribute videos on YouTube.

U.S. officials said they were initially reluctant to kill Soleimani because they feared it could trigger a serious escalation and that he could be replaced by someone more radical. But after supporters of an Iran-backed Shiite militia attempted to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and launched a rocket at a U.S. base in nearby Kirkuk in late December 2019, killing an American contractor, Washington said it learned that Soleimani was involved in planning more attacks and decided to strike.

Hours after Soleimani’s death, his deputy, Esmail Qaani, was appointed to the role. Qaani lacked his predecessor’s personal charisma and presided over growing divisions between Iraqi militias, whose top leader was killed alongside the Iranian commander.

But the hopes of some U.S. officials that Soleimani’s demise would deal a deathblow to Iran’s projection of power after years of what the Trump administration called a “maximum pressure" campaign proved misguided.

Qaani took a quieter, less visible role than his predecessor, but the network that Soleimani presided over remained in place. The militias in Iran’s network were driven more by their need for material support than any personal affinity to their patron, said Afshon Ostovar, an expert on Iran and Middle East security issues at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif.

Soon after Qaani took over, Iran began pursuing detente with Saudi Arabia, its regional rival. After two years of diplomacy, they struck a deal in March to restore diplomatic relations and have largely set aside their feud in Yemen.

But at the same time, Qaani began marshaling Iran’s network of allies to unite their efforts and launch a fresh wave of attacks against Israel.

Those efforts culminated in Saturday’s brutal attack. Hamas demonstrated a new level of sophistication, breaching the separation barrier with Gaza to reach more than 20 miles inside Israel, infiltrating at least four military bases and waging close combat on Israeli territory for four days, all while raining down rockets on Tel Aviv.

The operation has bolstered the standing of Hamas, which just a decade ago fell out with the IRGC over backing opposite sides in the Syrian civil war. Hamas eventually came back around because it needed material support and had nowhere else to turn, said Ostovar.

For Tehran, which has battled the U.S. for influence across the Middle East for decades, the Hamas attack will likely reinforce its narrative that Israel, far from untouchable, is in decline and the so-called Islamic resistance championed by the Iranian regime is just beginning, said Ostovar.

“If you’re in Iran and you already felt that way and then you see what happened this last week, how do you not feel emboldened?" he said. “From the perspective of the regime, their approach is working. They’re gaining ground."

