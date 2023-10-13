Hamas Attack on Israel Defies Efforts to Neutralize Iran

U.S. officials said they were initially reluctant to kill Soleimani because they feared it could trigger a serious escalation and that he could be replaced by someone more radical. But after supporters of an Iran-backed Shiite militia attempted to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and launched a rocket at a U.S. base in nearby Kirkuk in late December 2019, killing an American contractor, Washington said it learned that Soleimani was involved in planning more attacks and decided to strike.