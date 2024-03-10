Hamas Bets on Ramadan to Help It Survive Israel’s Assault

Hamas leaders are betting that the holy month of Ramadan can turn the momentum of the war in Gaza in their favor, heaping diplomatic pressure on Israel to stop its offensive and help secure the militant Islamist group’s survival.

Hamas’s chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is also calculating that Ramadan, which begins with the new-moon sighting expected Monday or Tuesday, could spark violence near religious sites in Jerusalem, expanding the conflict beyond Gaza and drawing Iran and Hezbollah deeper and more directly into his war against Israel, according to political analysts.

Israel has warned that unless a deal is reached by Ramadan to release hostages and pause the fighting, its military will push ahead with plans to attack Hamas in its last stronghold of Rafah on Gaza’s southern border, where an estimated 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

Cease-fire talks are expected to resume Sunday. But their halting progress is increasing the likelihood of an Israeli assault against Hamas in Rafah, the last major city in Gaza that Israeli forces haven’t taken.

“Hamas thinks the month of Ramadan will serve its interests," said Mkhaimar Abusada, a political scientist at Al-Azhar University in Gaza who is now based in Cairo. Hamas leaders’ belief that the holy month will increase international pressure on Israel to end the war is “why they keep saying they are in no rush" to agree to a cease-fire, he said.

It’s a risky strategy for Hamas. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening, with a growing share of the population struggling to find food. Discontent is rising over Hamas’s refusal to agree to halt the fighting.

In recent years Ramadan has often been a month of increased violence between Israelis and Palestinians. During Ramadan, Muslims typically fast in daylight hours, pray at mosques, decorate their homes and gather with family and friends in the evenings to eat. The lack of food in Gaza means this year many Palestinians will go hungry out of necessity rather than ritual.

Few Palestinians are in a celebratory mood either. More than 30,000 residents of Gaza have been killed in Israel’s invasion of the enclave, according to Palestinian health authorities, whose figures don’t distinguish between civilians and combatants. An Israeli ground assault in Rafah could cause a steep rise in that toll, as the city is covered in the tents of refugees from the rest of the strip.

Husam Badran, a member of Hamas’s political leadership, said Ramadan can be a time of tensions even in years without a major war, but he said the blame for any unrest lay with Israel’s invasion of Gaza and its occupation of the West Bank.

“It’s a predictable thing that during Ramadan, people are doing things differently, with more emotions," Badran said.

From Israel’s perspective, entering Rafah is the only way to complete its war aim of destroying Hamas as a military organization. Israeli officials say five months of fighting in Gaza would be for naught if Israeli forces don’t take out Hamas’s final bastion. The invasion was triggered by Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, in which the U.S.-designated terrorist group killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 200 hostages, according to Israel.

Israel’s military estimates it has damaged 18 of 24 of Hamas’s battalions, each made up of roughly 1,000 soldiers, and that four of the remaining battalions are in Rafah. The city is also considered the main way station for Hamas to smuggle weapons from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula into the strip.

Unless Hamas’s forces and smuggling routes are dismantled, Israeli officials say the group would be able to mount an insurgency with the aim of preventing anyone else from governing the Gaza Strip after the war.

Israeli officials argue that such a scenario would defeat not only Israel’s goals, but also the hope of the U.S., Europe and Arab states for a more moderate Palestinian leadership to take over Gaza.

“We can’t leave a quarter of Hamas battalions in Rafah and say, well, that’s fine," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS News in late February. “They will reconstitute themselves immediately."

In recent weeks Israel has demobilized tens of thousands of reservists who were fighting in Gaza. Military analysts estimate it could quickly deploy them again to mount a ground assault in Rafah. Israel hasn’t said exactly when it might launch such an operation if talks aimed at a cease-fire by Ramadan fail.

Israel has said it would attack Hamas in Rafah only after an effort to move civilians out of harm’s way. The U.S., Israel’s most important ally, has called on Israel not to launch a Rafah ground operation until it has a “credible" plan to protect the densely packed civilian population there.

Launching a ground assault in Rafah during the sensitive holy month of Ramadan would be risky, but Israel could lose momentum in the war if it waits, said Udi Dekel, a retired Israeli brigadier general and a researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.

Israel has delayed major ground operations in Rafah until now to allow time for negotiations aimed at a temporary cease-fire and the freeing of hostages, said Dekel. But if those talks fail to achieve anything, then Israel no longer has a reason to hold off, he said.

For weeks, U.S. and Arab officials have been pushing Israel and Hamas to agree to a six-week truce ahead of Ramadan in return for the release of some hostages.

Aware of the U.S. and international pressure on Israel, Hamas leader Sinwar is now demanding that Israel commit to stop its war in Gaza permanently, rather than to a temporary cease-fire. Sinwar, Israel’s No. 1 target for assassination, is believed to be hiding underground in Gaza. An end to the fighting would boost his chances of survival.

“This is the breaking point in the negotiations, because Hamas does not want to give the only card they have, which is the hostages, in return for temporary cease-fire," said Ghassan Khatib, a lecturer at Birzeit University in the West Bank.

Whether violence will spread outside of Gaza during Ramadan is unclear. Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’s political bureau, has called on Palestinians to converge on Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites.

Hamas, which named its Oct. 7 attack the “Al Aqsa Flood," wants to use the mosque as a rallying symbol for Palestinians, Israeli officials said.

During Ramadan many Muslim worshipers traditionally gather at the mosque, housed in a compound that is known to Jews as the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest place. Israeli police have often clashed with Palestinians there in recent years.

Tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank have been high since the start of the war. Palestinian militants have attacked Israeli soldiers and civilians, and Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian residents.

Israeli officials have said they won’t limit access to the mosque for Arab citizens of Israel. But the Israeli government hasn’t said yet how it will manage access for Palestinians from the West Bank. In previous periods of heightened tension, Israel has blocked fighting-age men from the West Bank from entering Jerusalem, to reduce the risk of clashes. Palestinians say Israel is abusing its security control of the holy site.

The threat of a broader regional conflagration is limited, political analysts said. While Iranian proxy forces have attacked Israel, U.S. forces and international shipping in the Red Sea since the start of the war, neither Tehran nor its Lebanese ally Hezbollah appear to want an all-out war with Israel.

Benoit Faucon contributed to this article.

Write to Rory Jones at Rory.Jones@wsj.com and Dov Lieber at dov.lieber@wsj.com