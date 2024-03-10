Hamas Bets on Ramadan to Help It Survive Israel’s Assault

From Israel’s perspective, entering Rafah is the only way to complete its war aim of destroying Hamas as a military organization. Israeli officials say five months of fighting in Gaza would be for naught if Israeli forces don’t take out Hamas’s final bastion. The invasion was triggered by Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, in which the U.S.-designated terrorist group killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 200 hostages, according to Israel.